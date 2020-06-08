Joseph D. Dolph
1945 - 2020
Joseph D. Dolph

age 74, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born October 28, 1945 in Canton, Ohio, son to the late Adam B. and Dorothy L. (Cocklin) Dolph. Joe retired from the Timken Company following 33 years of service and was a member of USW Golden Lodge Local 1123.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Daniel, David, Dwaine, Edward, Tay and Dorothy. He is survived by his son, Joseph R. (Margaret) Dolph; daughter, Amy Lynn Dolph; four grandchildren, Jordan, Erin, Ayden and Anastasia and brothers, Adam (Glenna) Dolph and Dennis Dolph.

In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and service will be private. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
