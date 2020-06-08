Joseph D. Dolph
age 74, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born October 28, 1945 in Canton, Ohio, son to the late Adam B. and Dorothy L. (Cocklin) Dolph. Joe retired from the Timken Company following 33 years of service and was a member of USW Golden Lodge Local 1123.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Daniel, David, Dwaine, Edward, Tay and Dorothy. He is survived by his son, Joseph R. (Margaret) Dolph; daughter, Amy Lynn Dolph; four grandchildren, Jordan, Erin, Ayden and Anastasia and brothers, Adam (Glenna) Dolph and Dennis Dolph.
In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and service will be private. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.