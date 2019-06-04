Home

Joseph D. Yoder Obituary
Joseph D. Yoder 1940-2019

79, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 1, 2019. Son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Chupp Yoder, he was born May 13, 1940 in Lumberton, Miss. A member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton, Joseph was a member of the choir and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of Kent State University and a retiree from Aultman Hospital where he worked as a computer technician in the lab.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Kay Zak; a son, Brian (Michele) Yoder of Lakeland, Fla.; a daughter, Tiffany Hendon of Carrollton; and four grandchildren, AJ, Lindsay, Nate, and Alex.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church of Carrollton with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Burial will follow in the Bergholz Cemetery near Bergholz, Ohio. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
