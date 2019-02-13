Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Minerva, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Minerva, OH
Joseph Daniel Bernard, Jr,

age 81, of Paris, Ohio passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret (Rorick) Bernard; a daughter, Deborah Bernard; three sons, Daniel (Jane), Dave (Holly), and Doug (Michelle) Bernard; a sister, Mary (Tom) Craddock; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. (TONIGHT) Wednesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning

at the church. Dan will be laid to rest in Mount Union Cemetery, Alliance, Ohio. Online condolences and a more detailed obituary may be viewed at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019
