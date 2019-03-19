|
Joseph E. Knapp
77, of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Aultman Compassionate Care Center with his family by his side. He was born in Alliance on August 25, 1941 to the late Earl and Mary Knapp and was a graduate of Louisville High School. Joe served in the National Guard and was the owner/operator of Knapp Enterprises for over 40 years. He was a member of the North Canton Elk's and North Canton Eagle's and had a great sense of humor. Joe was a clever man who could fix anything. He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed working out, boating, fishing, weekends on the lake and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered as a businessman and friend who had character, honesty and integrity. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jason Knapp.
He leaves his children, DeAnna Weber, Jodi (Steven) Shatrich, Julie Knapp, Sister Mary Emily "Kelli" Knapp, Kevin J. Knapp, Kimberly (Jason) Slates and Devin Knapp; grandchildren, Ashley, Boston, Alec, Aubrey, Danielle, Maria, Jenna, Nick, Storm, Sunnie, Remy, Ronan and Deklan; his companion Jill Kneisley and siblings, Miriam Baughman, Leo Knapp, Elaine Albaugh and Paul Knapp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 241 N. Main St. North Canton, with the Rev. Msgr. James A. Clarke as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Please visit:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019