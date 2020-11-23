1/1
Joseph F. Fisher
1941 - 2020
Joseph F. Fisher

79, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on June 30, 1941 to Fredrick and Eulalia (Hippler) Fisher. A graduate of Washington High School, Joe retired from SARTA and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He never met a stranger and loved the art of conversation. He was a huge Massillon Tiger Fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karla R. (Porter) Fisher, whom he married on August 1, 1964; their children, Dawn (Archie) Adams, Carl (Leigh Ann) Fisher and Lawrence (Linda) Fisher; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Bob (Leah) Fisher, Tom (Cole) Fisher, Mary Zupp, Verna (Gary) Bergbower, Dolly (Dana) Wiley and Margaret Parr. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Joseph F. Fisher, Jr.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Raymond Paul at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Research Hospital.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2020.
