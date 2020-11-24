1/
Joseph F. Fisher
Joseph F. Fisher

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Raymond Paul at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Research Hospital.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
