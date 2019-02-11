Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ALBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. ALBERT


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH J. ALBERT Obituary
Joseph J. Albert

age 91, of North Canton passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Jerry was born in Zanesville, Ohio; he was an Army Veteran and an alumna of the Ohio State University. Jerry worked as an electrical engineer for ECAR before retiring in 1989.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elaine, and children Bill and Lori. Jerry is survived by his son Matt, son in law John, sisters Anne and Jane (Bob), brother Jack (Rosemary), grandchildren Michael (Emily), Nicolas, Erin (Dan), Kacie and Jason, and also 3 great-grandchildren.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.