Joseph J. Albert
age 91, of North Canton passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Jerry was born in Zanesville, Ohio; he was an Army Veteran and an alumna of the Ohio State University. Jerry worked as an electrical engineer for ECAR before retiring in 1989.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elaine, and children Bill and Lori. Jerry is survived by his son Matt, son in law John, sisters Anne and Jane (Bob), brother Jack (Rosemary), grandchildren Michael (Emily), Nicolas, Erin (Dan), Kacie and Jason, and also 3 great-grandchildren.
