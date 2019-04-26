Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Joseph J. "Jerry" Albert Obituary
Joseph J. "Jerry" Albert

Of North Canton, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019. Jerry was born in Zanesville, Ohio; he was a U.S. Army Veteran, and an alumnus of the Ohio State University. Jerry worked as an electrical engineer for ECAR before retiring in 1989.

He is preceded in death by his wife, of 56 years, Elaine; and two children, Bill and Lori. Jerry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Marcia; son-in-law, John; sisters, Anne and Jane (Bob); brother, Jack (Rosemary); grandchildren, Michael (Emily), Nicolas, Erin (Dan), Kacie and Jason; and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rossi Family Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
