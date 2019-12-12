Home

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
Joseph J. Eichelberger

Joseph J. Eichelberger Obituary
Joseph J.

Eichelberger

of East Canton passed away unexpectedly Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 43. Joe's family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Ed Arrington officiating. Joe will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
