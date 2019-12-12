|
Joseph J.
Eichelberger
of East Canton passed away unexpectedly Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 43. Joe's family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Ed Arrington officiating. Joe will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family and the full obituary viewed online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019