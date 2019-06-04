Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. SANDERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH J. SANDERS Obituary
Joseph J. Sanders

78, of Canton, Ohio, transitioned into Glory to be with his Lord Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday May 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1403 13th St SE Canton, OH 44707. Calling hours are 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Services will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery following services. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now