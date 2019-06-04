|
Joseph J. Sanders
78, of Canton, Ohio, transitioned into Glory to be with his Lord Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday May 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1403 13th St SE Canton, OH 44707. Calling hours are 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Services will begin at 12:00 noon. Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery following services. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019