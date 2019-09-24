|
|
Joseph J. Skolosh Sr.
age 78 of Louisville passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was born June 6, 1941 in Union Port, Ohio to Stephen and Mary (Kovalski) Skolosh. Joe loved farming, International Harvester tractors and his Grandkids. He enjoyed playing euchre, bocce ball and golf. He was a member of Stark County Corn Club, Dairy Promoters and Farm Bureau. He was also a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Church, VFW Post 7490 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mary Skolosh; and brothers, Tom and Bill Skolosh. Joe is survived by his brother, Stephen (Elaine) Skolosh; sisters, Mary Metz, Carole Skolosh, Jeannie (Hank) Lewis, Judy (John) Sivy and Theresa Grove; his children, Joseph (Carrie) Skolosh Jr., Susie (Jim) Berstler, Jennifer (Allen) Hurst and Matt (Billie) Skolosh; grandchildren, Katie (Caleb) Huffman, Tori Skolosh, Grace Skolosh, Stephen Berstler, Elizabeth (Zach) Kinney, Allen Hurst, Jacob Hurst, Wyatt Skolosh and Chase Skolosh; one great grandchild on the way along with many many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg with Father Robert M. Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory at any Farmers Bank Branch for "Joe Skolosh Stark County Jr. Fair 4H Improvement Fund". Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019