Joseph J.
Skolosh Sr.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg with Father Robert M. Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory at any Farmers Bank Branch for "Joe Skolosh Stark County Jr. Fair 4H Improvement Fund". Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019