Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Harrisburg, OH
View Map
Joseph J. Skolosh Sr.

Joseph J. Skolosh Sr. Obituary
Joseph J.

Skolosh Sr.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 26th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg with Father Robert M. Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory at any Farmers Bank Branch for "Joe Skolosh Stark County Jr. Fair 4H Improvement Fund". Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
