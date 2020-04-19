Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Joseph Kenneth McLean


1931 - 2020
Joseph Kenneth McLean

88 of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Ashtabula, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020, at The Pines Healthcare Center, with Hospice Care. He was born on May 19, 1931, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the younger of two, of Bertha and Captain Joseph Mclean. He follows his sister Connie Meaney as well as his parents.

He leaves behind his two sons Kevin (Daniel Glennon) and John McLean. John's daughter Brittany Noble (Jason), their children Jake, Brooke and Jaxon, daughter Alicia Holton (Jacob), their children Stella, Claire and Vivian, and former wife Bonnie McLean.

After graduating from Harbor High in Ashtabula, Ohio, Joe entered The Navy and held a position as Third Class Petty Officer in the engine room. He used these years of service as background for his working career. Joe's civilian career was spent as a Loss Control Engineer with various insurance companies, elevating his status to that of a certified Nuclear Inspector. Upon retiring, Joe enjoyed spending his time in the yard, gardening and keeping a manicured landscape for all to remark. He often connected with neighbors and friends and enjoyed walks through the Canton Centre, which would end in a cup of coffee with fellow walkers. He will be remembered for many things but his wit and ability to make someone laugh will be foremost. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
