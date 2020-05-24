Joseph Kisha



92, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was one of eight children, born to Pete and Anna Kisha. A United States Army Veteran with over seas duties in Japan. Joseph is survived by his six children, Renee, Mariann, Cheryl, Terrie, Steve (Madelyn) and Joseph; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Raised in the simplicity and hard work on his parents farm, he paved his own way as owner of Permatone Tile in Canton which started off in Akron. In past years, he enjoyed traveling, boating on Lake Erie and Portage Lakes, fishing, biking, running and reading. He liked to spend time in Florida, weekend retreats and spending time with his Dobermans, Amber and Bull. Later in life, he took up bingo and was a huge fan of Judge Judy. Joe was a fun loving, happy-go-lucky kind of man. He had a fondness for whistling and playing polka loudly. He loved to treat his family to vacations in the Winnebago, houseboating, Church picnics, festivals, amusement parks and scooter rides that included the neighborhood kids. Small parties and gatherings were not his fortay, go big or go home was his motto. Holidays and birthdays were over the top fun and the gifts were no different. He made everything memorable. He had a soft spot and caring nature that will be sorely missed. He peacefully let go of this mortal coil and drifted into the great divine, continuing to weave his destiny. A special thank you to the caregivers and staff at The Laurel's of Canton and his "lovely nurses." Also a special thank you to Reed Funeral Home for their compassion in these unusual and trying times.



A private family service was held and Interment was at St. Michael's Cemetery.



