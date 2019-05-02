|
|
Joseph "Joe" Komenda
was born in Brewster, Ohio. He was blessed with 91 years of life. God called him to his eternal rest on April 25, 2019. Joe served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1945-1947, including 9 months in Japan. Ready for new adventure, Joe moved to Chicago to further his education. He met Marianne Hensel at St. Peter's UCC Church where they both sang in the choir. Love bloomed and they married in 1952. They had three daughters, Susy, Noreen and Nancy. After graduating from DeVry Institute, Joe became Service Manager for Barber-Colman Co. In 1967, Joe was transferred to Indianapolis to be Branch Manager. He continued in sales of industrial instrumentation until retirement.
Joe and Marianne enjoyed orchestra concerts, traveling and meeting new people. They volunteered at Indianapolis events such as Pan Am games and International Violin Competition and many organizations, such as Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Habitat for Humanity. As a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church since 1967, Joe served as Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Sunday School teacher, and two decades as Sunday School Superintendent. Many children grew up seeing his smiling face greet them every Sunday. He loved children and taught them the joy of giving with collections of quarters for . He shared the mission with many churches in Indiana - to end hunger and poverty one animal at a time.
Joe served as President his daughters' elementary school PFO and served as President and board member for his neighborhood association. Joe was awarded the Indianapolis Mayor's Community Service Award in 2008. As a long-time board member of Binford Redevelopment And Growth (BRAG), Joe enjoyed greeting people at Saturday Farmers Market. In his 80's, Joe coordinated 38 neighborhoods as a Crime Watch network which received the Metro North Crime Fighter of the Year award from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. In 2010, Joe was humbled to receive the Jefferson Award for civic service in Indianapolis by the Indy Star. As Past Commander and Membership Chair for many years, Joe served American Legion Post 186. He was honored to receive the Indiana American Legion Distinguished Service Award in 2017.
Preceded in death: his parents, Joseph and Helen (Molnar) Komenda; sister, Helen Petscher McBride; wife of 46 years, Marianne Hensel Komenda. Survived by: three daughters - Susanne Komenda-Myers (Phil Myers); Noreen Heithecker; Nancy Komenda Rapp (Mark Rapp); six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Nephew – Will Petscher. Many Hensel Family nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church for Music or ; Girl Scouts of Central Indiana – marked for maintenance of Marianne Komenda Amphitheater; Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra or . Celebration of his Life will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 4th at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Calling will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019