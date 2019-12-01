Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Inurnment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Sigler


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Sigler Obituary
Joseph L. Sigler

74, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1945 the son of the late Mary Clare and Charles Sigler. Joe graduated from Walsh University in 1968. Using his accounting expertise, Joe worked for the International and Domestic Divisions of the Internal Revenue Service for 17 years in Washington D.C. After 25 years as an Independent accountant Joe retired and returned to Canton. He enjoyed tennis, chess, and spending time with his family and friends and remained an avid reader throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving niece and brother-in-law. Joe is survived by his loving siblings, Jim (Nancy) Sigler, Rosemary (Jim) Kass, John (Sharon) Sigler, Mike Sigler and Jeanne Rao; nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thanks to the nurses at Aultman Health Care for their your of care, love and support and to the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Inurnment will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 am at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, and sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -