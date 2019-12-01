|
Joseph L. Sigler
74, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1945 the son of the late Mary Clare and Charles Sigler. Joe graduated from Walsh University in 1968. Using his accounting expertise, Joe worked for the International and Domestic Divisions of the Internal Revenue Service for 17 years in Washington D.C. After 25 years as an Independent accountant Joe retired and returned to Canton. He enjoyed tennis, chess, and spending time with his family and friends and remained an avid reader throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving niece and brother-in-law. Joe is survived by his loving siblings, Jim (Nancy) Sigler, Rosemary (Jim) Kass, John (Sharon) Sigler, Mike Sigler and Jeanne Rao; nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thanks to the nurses at Aultman Health Care for their your of care, love and support and to the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Inurnment will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 am at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, and sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019