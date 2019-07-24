|
Joseph Lee Campbell
84, of Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born Oct. 23, 1934 in Mangram, La., to the late Denil and Dora (Fox) Campbell. He was a steel worker, and a member of the Walhonding Grange.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally (Heim) Campbell of Warsaw, whom he married Feb. 15, 1958; three children, Michael L. (Pamela) Campbell of North Canton, James E. (Karen) Campbell of Westerville, and Diana (Campbell) Keefer of New Albany; four grandchildren, Kaylee, McKenzie, James, and Thomas; a great-grandson, Jeremiah James; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brother, and two sisters.
There are no funeral services. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to a .
Fischer Funeral Home, 740-824-3515
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019