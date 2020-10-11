1/1
JOSEPH LEE COLUCY COLUCCI
1941 - 2020
Joseph Lee Colucy / Jay Colucci

Jay Colucci, 78, died Tuesday, September 29,

2020, at Kindred Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born a musician on December 28, 1941 in Massillon, Ohio, and raised in Navarre and Massillon. His first instrument of choice was the accordion and he went on to become one of the best Hammond B3 organ players in the country. He and his sister Jill formed a singing duo traveling throughout Ohio and made regular appearances on the Gene Carroll Show. After graduating from high school, Jay traveled around the country with a group called the UpStarts and later with the Del Rays. Years later, he settled in Las Vegas and enjoyed a long career as a dealer, pit boss and shift manager at major casinos. He was a lifelong athlete, a devoted dog lover and an avid golfer.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph

and Hazel Colucy; his sisters, Jerri Lee Colucy and Joan Carole (Colucy) Bondra. Jay was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Ana Teknedjian Colucci; a loving father to his son, Todd Hensel and his wife Mia; grandfather to their children, Mark and Giana; and a kind and generous brother to his sister, Jill Colucci; and brother, Jim Colucy. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, family members, his honorary brother, Pete Garcia; and many friends. He had a heart of gold, was a caring friend and always there if you needed him.

Jay passed peacefully with Ana at his side. He will be missed by many.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
