Joseph Lee "Joe" Mayle
65 of Horner, W.Va., passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 with loving family by his side. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 1954 son of the late Wilbert (Ted) and Colena Barnes Mayle. He graduated from Canton South High School. He enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, riding horses, and enjoyed being with his family, and being outdoors.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sue Schneider Mayle, Horner, W.Va; one sister, Carmen Brooks, Sunbury, Ohio; one brother, Galen Mayle and wife Tammy, Pittsburg, Pa; step-mother, Marjorie R. Mayle, Sunbury, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Mayle; one brother, Dale Mayle.
Friends may call at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 McGraw Ave, Grafton, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Mullen officiating. He will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Pritchard Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the Mayle family at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com.
Bartlett Funeral Home, 304-265-0489
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019