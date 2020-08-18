Joseph (Joe) Leeson
age 79, of Hickory N.C. and formerly of North Canton OH, passed away after a valiant battle with multiple health issues at Sherrills Ford Hospice Carolina caring facility. Joe was born in July of 1941 to Joseph Leeson and Betty (Tolp) Leeson in Leetonia OH. Joe was the oldest of two brothers, attended Alliance High school, Akron University, served in the US Navy and spent a career as a business executive in Akron Ohio.
Joe was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Joyce (Fisher) Leeson and brother James Leeson. Joe and Joyce are survived by their one son and three daughters, Joseph, Ann, Janet and Judy. They also had four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Giulia, Thomas and Michael. Joe is also survived by his second wife of 18 years, Gloria (Hill) Leeson. This marriage provided Joe with five stepchildren, ten step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Most obituary's speak of the accomplishments of a persons life. They list schools attended, degrees earned and careers achieved. Although Joe was an accomplished man in the eyes of the world, who Joe became later in life speaks volumes to who Joe was truly created to be. Joe had known throughout his life about God and His son Jesus. He was even an alter boy in his youth. What he didn't yet know was the overwhelming love of Jesus that would grip his heart and beautifully consume who he would become. Joe and Gloria attended a new church that had just opened its doors in Green Ohio. This church, God's holy word and a Godly wife would be where Joe learned who God had created him to be. He embraced the love of Jesus Christ fully and committed himself like never before to witnessing to others about the hope and truth spoken about in the Bible. Joe lived his life much like the lyrics of a favorite Christian song.....Let them see You in me, let them hear You when I speak, let them feel You when I sing, let them see You-let them see You in me. Jesus is who Joe wanted you to see, to know and to come to love as deeply as he had. Joe is in heaven with his savior and will spend his eternity in the love of his Heavenly Father. Our father is not gone to us forever, he has only gone on to prepare a place for us. We love you Joe. Celebrate with Jesus until we see you again.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2 pm to 3 pm at The Chapel in Green, 1800 Raber Rd. Uniontown, Ohio 44685 with a celebration of Joe's life to follow at 3 pm with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The Chapel in Green in remembrance of Joe.
