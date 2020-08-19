1/
Joseph (Joe) Leeson
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2 pm to 3 pm at The Chapel in Green, 1800 Raber Rd. Uniontown, Ohio 44685 with a celebration of Joe's life to follow at 3 pm with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The Chapel in Green in remembrance of Joe. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2020.
