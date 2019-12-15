Home

Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service
4668 Pioneer Trail
Mantua, OH 44255
330-274-3145
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Union Avenue United Methodist Church
1843 Union Avenue
Alliance, OH
1951 - 2019
Joseph Lynn Rutledge Obituary
Joseph Lynn Rutledge

of Mantua, OH, 68 years of age, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Canton, Ohio on January 8, 1951, he was the son of the late Richard A. and Betty (Campbell) Rutledge. He grew up in Carrollton, and was a 1969 graduate of Carrollton High, following which he attended Heidelberg College graduating in 1973. Joseph had been employed as a math teacher first at the Crestwood Local Schools, where he also coached high school football. He then was employed as a teacher at Alliance City Schools, also coaching football, and retiring in 2003. His career also included serving as a football coach in Sebring, Ohio. He enjoyed collecting movie and music tapes, loved football and good food, and was grateful for his good neighbors. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his siblings: Richard (Jill) Rutledge of East Rochester, Ohio, Tom (Laura) Rutledge of Carrollton, Ohio and Margaret (Keith) Brown of Alliance, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews: Amanda Brown, Mike (Emily) Brown, Morgan (Joe Gotschall) Rutledge, Evan Rutledge, Daisy Gotschall and Oliver Gotschall.

No calling hours. Cremation has taken place. A Casual Time of Remembrance and Reception will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 1843 Union Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601 with family and friends to share fond memories and refreshments together. If you wish to honor Joe, memorials are suggested to a favorite . Arrangements are by the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Mantua, where condolences and memories may be viewed at:

www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com

Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service,

330-274-3145
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
