Joseph M. "Joey" Kinkopf, Jr.
age 62, of Clinton, Ohio, passed away at the Kiener Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from an extended illness. Joey was one of God's special children. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Kinkopf (2004) and his mother, Mildred Kinkopf (2010).
Survived by his sisters, Patricia M. (Robert) Rohrer and Carolyn (Gerald) Patton; nieces, Carissa and Caiti; nephews, Mark and Ryan; Kiener Home Family and other family and friends. Joey was born in Canton, Ohio on March 24, 1957. He attended the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities School and Workshop programs and Echoing Hills Workshop for most of his life. Joey enjoyed many activities including family gatherings, bowling, fishing and Special Olympics. With his winning smile, positive attitude and pleasant personality, he enriched the lives of all who knew him. He was a pure and gentle soul and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Echoing Hills Village and Kiener Home for the years of love and care and the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their care of Joey.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 9:15-10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Special Olympics, www.specialolympics/ohio.org or Crossroads Hospice, www.crossroadshospice.org Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019