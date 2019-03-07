|
Joseph M. Lavin 1946-2019
Age 72, of Canton, passed away Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 6, 1946 in New York City, a son of the late James and Anna (Malloy) Lavin, resided in Columbus 32 years and Canton the past six years. Joe was a graduate of New York University with a Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was retired from AEP where he was an electrical engineer. Joe served in the U. S. Army during the Viet Nam War.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Vivian Lavin; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Horne, and Judy (Timothy) Haught; a brother-in-law, Robert (Diane) Sherrard; and two brothers, Michael (Betsy) Lavin and James Lavin.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019