Joseph M. Luther1945 – 2020passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. There will be no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place. Born May 25, 1945, son of the late John J. Luther Sr. and the late Anna C. Yakubec Luther. Survived by brothers, John Luther and Jerry Luther; sister, Ann Cowles. Preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Luther, Daniel Luther and Larry Luther; two sisters, Rosemary Booth and Barbara Polestsky. Joseph retired from Babcock and Wilcox in 2009 after 35 years of service. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963 and Akron University in 1969.