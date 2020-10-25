1/
Joseph M. Luther
1945 - 2020
Joseph M. Luther

1945 – 2020

passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. There will be no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place. Born May 25, 1945, son of the late John J. Luther Sr. and the late Anna C. Yakubec Luther. Survived by brothers, John Luther and Jerry Luther; sister, Ann Cowles. Preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Luther, Daniel Luther and Larry Luther; two sisters, Rosemary Booth and Barbara Polestsky. Joseph retired from Babcock and Wilcox in 2009 after 35 years of service. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963 and Akron University in 1969.

To send condolences or share a memory visit us at

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger Funeral Home, 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
