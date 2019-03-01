|
Joseph M. Zoll
age 63, passed away from a brief illness on February 15, 2019 in Flowermound, Texas. Joe was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Emelia and Edward Zoll.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan; daughters, Amanda (Brett) Horn and Jessika (Angie) Wickert; granddaughters: Claire Avery, Eleanor Rose, and Vivian Opal Horn; siblings, Claire (Pat) Addessi and Paul (Dee) Zoll; two brothers-in-law, Mike and John Evans. Joe will also be missed by four nieces, five nephews, and two great-nieces.
A Celebration of Life Service was held in Lewisville, Texas.
ROSSI, 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019