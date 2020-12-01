1/1
Joseph Michael Bulso
1970 - 2020
Joseph Michael Bulso

age 50, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1970, to late Richard and Phyllis Bulso. Joe graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1988. He attended Walsh University for two years. Joe worked for 26 years at Blue Velvet Transport. His latest employment was with Crossroads Original Designs. He was a lifetime member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church of Canton. Joe enjoyed social gatherings including cooking on the grill. He also loved spending time with his family. Everyone will miss his sense of humor.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Ann Bulso, and infant brother David Bulso. Joe is survived by his wife of 24 years, Charity (House) Bulso; children Rachael (Riley) Bulso and Joey Bulso; brother Richard D. Bulso Jr.; niece, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as many friends and his beloved family dog Dexter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. Weikart officiating. Friends may visit from 9-10am at the church prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help defray funeral expenses.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
