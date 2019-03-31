|
|
Joseph Michael Sorge
Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5th., at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following the visitation on April 5th., at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131, or Catholic Charities, 800 Market Ave. N., Suite 1150, Canton, OH 44702. Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at:
www.ctcfuneral.com
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,
330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019