Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Alliance, OH
JOSEPH MICHAEL SORGE


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH MICHAEL SORGE Obituary
Joseph Michael Sorge

Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5th., at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following the visitation on April 5th., at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131, or Catholic Charities, 800 Market Ave. N., Suite 1150, Canton, OH 44702. Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at:

www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
