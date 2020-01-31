|
Joseph Moore
age 76 of Canton departed this life on Jan. 28, 2020. Born in Hawkinsville, Ga., Joseph was the son of the late Moses and Lillie "Sweetie" Moore. Surviving to cherish his memory are his six children, Joseph Garner Moore (Laura), Michael Moore (Karen), Juanita McDuell (Jerry), Shawn Moore, Darrell Moore, Felicia Jones (Samuel, 3rd); 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; six loving aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. As well as a lifelong partner, Patricia "Patti" Dugay and her children, Tracie Dugay, Sarah Taylor, Marc Dugay. He was preceded by one brother and one sister. He is also survived by his former wife (mother of children) Geneva Moore.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Canton. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Family proudly served by Spidell Funeral Home - Mount Eaton, Ohio.
Spidell Funeral Home, 330-359-5252
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020