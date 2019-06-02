|
Joseph P. Gimigliano 1933-2019
Father, grandfather, brother, and husband passed away on May 23, 2019. In many ways, Joe was an exemplar of his generation, relentlessly optimistic, an enthusiastic problem-solver, and someone always thankful of the opportunities and gifts his life had given him. Born October 25, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the first child of Italian immigrant parents, Mario and Theresa. Joe graduated from Aspinwall High School and became the first person in his extended family to attend and then to graduate from college. Joe graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1955 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. While at Pitt, Joe met and, in 1958, married the love of his life, Arlene. Soon, Joe and Arlene welcomed daughter, Jane (1963) and son, John (1968) to their family.
Joe is survived by Jane (Shaker Heights, Ohio), John (Washington, DC); grandchildren, (Christopher Koç, Josephine, Jacqueline and John Paul Gimigliano); son-in-law, Dr. Omer Koç; daughter-in-law, Jeran Gimigliano; and brothe,r Richard Gimigliano (North Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
Professionally, Joe worked for more than 30 years at LTV steel in various positions of increasing responsibility, lastly as the Plant Manager of LTV's Stainless Steel Plant in Louisville, Ohio. After retiring from LTV, Joe began a second career as Executive Vice President of Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio. He relished his second career at Gregory, launching himself into the daily problem-solving, learning, and teaching that job required. Joe retired again in 2000, but remained as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Joe was a man of many interests and enjoyed being involved in the Canton Community. He was a classical music aficionado and was active in the Canton Symphony orchestra, including serving as President and trustee. Joe was a long-time member of Brookside Country Club and enjoyed golfing, tennis, and his circle of friends there. He was also a highly accomplished bridge and chess player, playing either at every invitation. Joe traveled extensively, throughout the US and Europe, but never found a place he loved better than Canton, Ohio, except perhaps in the stands at a Pitt football game on a Saturday afternoon. Joe was a life-long learner and forever curious, accumulating knowledge and skills until the end. With his ample intellect, Joe always enjoyed engaging in deep discussion and debate, political, philosophical or otherwise. Joe loved ideas and disliked ideologues. His deep catalog of jokes, card tricks, and amusing anecdotes never failed to entertain his audiences from ages 2 to 82. As an engineer, he believed he could build, fix, or, improve anything. A professional repairman at the house was viewed as a sign of defeat and only allowed as a final resort for truly lost causes. Joe will be greatly missed by his family who loved him dearly and by his friends whose lives will be less complete without him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish (833 39th St NW 44709) where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Symphony Orchestra. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
