Joseph P.
Gimigliano
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish (833 39th St NW 44709) where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Symphony Orchestra. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 3, 2019
