Joseph P. Morrone, Jr.



64, of Fairmont, W.Va., passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1955. Joe was the son of the late Joseph P. Morrone, Sr. and Alma (Berdine) Morrone Bailis. He is survived by his sister, Cathie Morrone and brother, Michael Morrone, both of Las Vegas, Nev; his sister, Kimberly Stephenson of Canton, and his second Dad, James Bailis of North Canton. He has two nieces, Amber Roessner of Navarre, and Brittney Morrone of Canton; two great-nieces, Alyvia and Kaylee Trissel.



Joe graduated from Lehman H.S. in 1973. He attended Fairmont State College in Fairmont, W.Va. He was a blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, Nev., for several years and a bartender in Fairmont. He spent many years as a caretaker for his late grandmother, Sophia (Urse) Morrone. Joe was a great sports enthusiast. He loved all sports, and truly enjoyed talking about and betting the games. He loved WVU, the Steelers, and the Pirates. He especially loved playing golf and played many famous courses. Joe was a fun-loving guy who cherished his family and friends. He is greatly loved and will be missed by all. As a donor, a part of him will continue to live on.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Fairmont, W.Va., and a Celebration of Life will be in the near future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, WV 26554.



