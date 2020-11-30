Joseph R. Duke
79, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, November 26, 2020. Born July 6, 1941, in Moundsville, West Virginia, a son to the late Arthur A. and Inez E. (Fehndrich) Duke, Sr., the family relocated to Massillon and Joseph graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1959. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of Sp4c. In 1970, he received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Akron. His career pursuits took him across Ohio and across the country until his retirement from the Florida State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2006. A beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin, Joseph treasured the company his large family and extended family. As one who lived simply and knew the secret of "traveling light," he is lovingly remembered by the generations that remain, for his gentle, fun-loving nature and keen, inquisitive mind. In his leisure time he enjoyed boating and fishing and had taken up the hobby of model rocketry – just for the fun of it.
Predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Arthur Jr., Laverne, Donald, William and Darlene; Joseph is survived by his sisters, Marlene Duke DuBois and Jeorgene Duke Hayden, both of Tallahassee, Florida and brother, Theodore "Ted" (Dolores) Duke, of Powell, Tennessee, together with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joseph will be laid to rest privately at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The family will mark his passing more formally with a true celebration of his life after the current Covid pandemic has abated. They've requested no additional flowers at this time, please. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com
