Joseph R. Shurman (Joe)Age 87 of Canton, passed away Sunday at The Landings in Canton surrounded by family. Born in Canton to the late Joseph and Mary (Mihalco) Shurman, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy (Mucci) Shurman and brother, William (Bill) Shurman of Canton. He attended Kent State University and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Although he was passionate about a career in architecture, his detail-oriented, analytical, and organizational skills served him well throughout his accounting career. He worked for and retired from Teledyne Monarch Rubber. Many knew Joe for his sharp-wit and great sense of humor. He was a proud and very active member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, where he served for decades as an usher, member of the Men's Club, and Knights of Columbus serving in many roles up to and including Grand Knight of his council. He loved being outdoors gardening and landscaping, and occasionally napping under one of many shade trees. In his early years, he was an avid ice skater leading to a love of playing hockey. When the ice melted, he was back on the water where he loved boating and skiing. Often he could be spotted on one ski, holding the line with his foot, hands behind his head, enjoying a fine cigar. Joe and Nancy loved traveling the east coast for Summer beach vacations and visiting historical sites with family and friends. At the beach, he could always be found in the water chasing waves and body surfing. Throughout the years, Joe and Nancy participated in many activities together; bowling leagues, bridge and euchre card clubs and their favorite, polka dancing. Fall weekend afternoons were reserved for his favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.He is survived by daughter, Jody Lynch (John); son, Joe Shurman (Mary Carol); four grandchildren, Ashley and Natalie Lynch, Stephanie and Matthew Shurman; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends including his special friend and neighbor, Nancy Blind.Due to current restrictions, a private viewing will be held at Rossi Funeral Home prior to the memorial service. The immediate family will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial May 22nd at St. Anthony's Church followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery. Joe would want nothing more than for you to consider everyone's personal safety during this pandemic. We respectfully encourage and appreciate your prayers from afar. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to In Care Ohio Hospice, The Landings, or Little Flower Catholic Parish. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers of In Care Ohio Hospice and The Landings for their loving care of Joe.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)