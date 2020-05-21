Joseph R.Shurman (Joe)Due to current restrictions, a private viewing will be held at Rossi Funeral Home prior to the memorial service. The immediate family will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial May 22nd at St. Anthony's Church followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery. Joe would want nothing more than for you to consider everyone's personal safety during this pandemic. We respectfully encourage and appreciate your prayers from afar. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to In Care Ohio Hospice, The Landings, or Little Flower Catholic Parish. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers of In Care Ohio Hospice and The Landings for their loving care of Joe.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)