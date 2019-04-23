|
Joseph Richard Benner 1933-2019
85, of North Canton passed away on April 20, 2019. Joseph was born in Tiffin, Ohio on July 10, 1933 to the late George and Rose Benner. He was valedictorian of Tiffin Calvert High School class of 1951, valedictorian of Heidelberg College class of 1955 and served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He was an insurance agent and part owner of Myers Insurance Agency until he retired in 2000, Joe kept busy after retirement driving parts for Park Honda until 2014. He enjoyed reading, golfing, hunting and yearly fishing trips to Stony Lake, Canada with his family, where he was self named president of the Catch and Release Program. Joe was a longtime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, member of the North Canton Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus and the Canton Rotary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sister Georgianna Benner, Helen Shumway, Ruth Boehler, Tom Benner and Bill Benner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carol Benner (nee Kiser); children, Joseph (Jackie) Benner, Jeffrey Benner, Susan (Mark) Slaughter and Lisa (Eric) Sergeuk; grandchildren, Elaine, Carolyn, Jennifer, Mary, Jake, Katie, Madison, Sam, Lauren, Kristen, Lora, Rich, Ryan and Ethan; nine great grandchildren; brother, Jake (Mary) Benner; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday April 26, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720 with Rev. Msgr. James Clarke officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will be at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joseph's name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. The family invites you to visit
