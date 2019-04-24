|
Joseph Richard
Benner
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday April 26, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 241 S. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720 with Rev. Msgr. James Clarke officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will be at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joseph's name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
