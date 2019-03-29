Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Joseph Richard "Dick" Menster


1934 - 2019
Joseph Richard "Dick" Menster Obituary
Joseph Richard "Dick" Menster 1934-2019

Age 84, of Jackson Twp., passed away peacefully March 26, 2019 at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1934, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Williams) Menster. He was a graduate of Sharon (Pa.) High School and The Youngstown State University. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of American Legion Post #221. He was also a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He retired from Timken Company after 35 years where he was Senior Purchasing Manager of raw materials.

Dick's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (Busch) Menster; sons, Jeffrey Menster and Michael (Allison) Menster; daughter, Lisa (Cain) Blackwood; daughter-in-law, Amy Menster; sister, Leslie (Ben) Roberts; brother, Robert (Veronica) Menster; sister-in-law, Penny Menster; and grandchildren; Jake (Katie) Blackwood, Nicholas Menster, and Katie Menster; and two great-grandchildren Camden and Austin Blackwood; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Menster; brother, William Menster and granddaughter, Megan Blackwood.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Av. N.W., Massillon, 44646. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on. Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Bishop celebrant. Burial with military honors to follow the Mass at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019
