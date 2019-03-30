|
Joseph Richard
"Dick" Menster
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Av. N.W., Massillon, 44646. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on. Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Bishop celebrant. Burial with military honors to follow the Mass at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory
Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
