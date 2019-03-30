Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Menster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Richard "Dick" Menster

Obituary Flowers

Joseph Richard "Dick" Menster Obituary
Joseph Richard

"Dick" Menster

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Av. N.W., Massillon, 44646. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on. Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Bishop celebrant. Burial with military honors to follow the Mass at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

Jackson Chapel

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.