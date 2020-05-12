Joseph Samuel Reaage 91 passed away on Thursday May 7th son of Antoinette (Betro) and Felice Rea. Joseph graduated from McKinley High School in 1947. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was a graduate of Kent State University. Joseph was a retired parole officer for the State of Ohio and a bail bondsman.Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, (Mildred) Dolly; daughters, Rebecca Rea of Virginia, Nanci Pergins of Canton; granddaughters, Elena and Thena Pergins, who were the apples of his eyes; sister, Linda (Ben) Frustaci; brother-in-law, George and Dana Majetich; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends galore. He made a lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with. He was so loved. Back in the day he was always seated at the roundtable at the Mayfair and then the roundtable at the Arcadia sharing stories and trying to solve the worlds problems. He was an excellent bowler and golfer in which he won many tournaments. He enjoyed going to spring training with the Cleveland Indians along with his friends. The family would like to thank the following for the exceptional care over the years, Dr. Asfoura, Dr. Prem, Dr. Tirmonia and DaVita Dialysis.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL- Rector. Internment will be in Northlawn Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)