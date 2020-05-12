Joseph Samuel Rea
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Samuel Rea

age 91 passed away on Thursday May 7th son of Antoinette (Betro) and Felice Rea. Joseph graduated from McKinley High School in 1947. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was a graduate of Kent State University. Joseph was a retired parole officer for the State of Ohio and a bail bondsman.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, (Mildred) Dolly; daughters, Rebecca Rea of Virginia, Nanci Pergins of Canton; granddaughters, Elena and Thena Pergins, who were the apples of his eyes; sister, Linda (Ben) Frustaci; brother-in-law, George and Dana Majetich; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends galore. He made a lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with. He was so loved. Back in the day he was always seated at the roundtable at the Mayfair and then the roundtable at the Arcadia sharing stories and trying to solve the worlds problems. He was an excellent bowler and golfer in which he won many tournaments. He enjoyed going to spring training with the Cleveland Indians along with his friends. The family would like to thank the following for the exceptional care over the years, Dr. Asfoura, Dr. Prem, Dr. Tirmonia and DaVita Dialysis.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL- Rector. Internment will be in Northlawn Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Basilica of St. John the Baptist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the Rea Family. I met Joe when I worked at the Mayfair and took care of the round table. He was such a nice man. Always smiling and was so polite. Then our paths crossed again and I have been able to see him as we both grew older. He will be greatly missed. He always told me how much he loved his wife and he was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Always showing me pictures..how proud he was and one thing for sure..he loved you all very deeply.
Patricia Serban
Friend
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Joe. Condolences to Dolly and his family. He was loved by all. My Dad, Joe Kelly, owned the Mayfair, and I remember that he was often there. So sorry for your loss.
Carrol Ostrum
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved