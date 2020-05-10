Joseph T. Angelo
1925 - 2020
Joseph T. Angelo

Together Again

Age 94 of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, May 7th at Aultman Hospital. He was born on August 15, 1925 in Canton to the late Thomas and Francis (Rizzi) Angelo. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy. Joe attended McKinley High School and retired form the Ford Motor Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine (DiBartolo) Angelo; daughter, Susan Needs; sisters, Antoinette Nicizoni, Elizabeth Gensley, Mary Boccuti; brothers, Louis, Phillip and Pete Angelo. Joe is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Bob Feller of Canton; son-in-law, Gary Needs (Donna Kuehner) of Massillon; grandchildren, Vicki Feller (fiance John Holley) of Massillon, Stephanie (Feller ) and Jim Dischiavi of North Carolina, Robert and Stephanie (Nelson) Feller of Louisville, Michelle (Needs) and Brian Mills of Columbus; great grandchildren, Joey Nelson, Kaitlyn Feller, Ayden Feller, Nicole Dischiavi (fiance, Seth Stewart), Jordan Holley; sister-in-law, Margaret Angelo of Kent; special friend, Pete Notturno and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Laurels of Massillon Assisted Living Hall 400 for their wonderful care and support.

Private services will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
