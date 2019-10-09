Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FAWVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH T. FAWVER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH T. FAWVER Obituary
Joseph T. Fawver

of Louisville, Ohio passed away October 6, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born January 28, 1934 in Greentown, Ohio to the late Henry and Bertha (Martin) Fawver. Joe was retired from LTV Republic Steel and enjoyed spending his later years working at Tannenhauf Golf Club. His hobbies included woodworking in his shed, playing golf, bowling and spending time with his family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Weaver) Fawver; son, Gary (Mimi) Fawver; daughter, Cheryl (Kenny) Hall; brother, David Fawver; sister, Arola (Dean) Spangler; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.

Joe's family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at the funeral home with interment to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now