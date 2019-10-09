|
|
Joseph T. Fawver
of Louisville, Ohio passed away October 6, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born January 28, 1934 in Greentown, Ohio to the late Henry and Bertha (Martin) Fawver. Joe was retired from LTV Republic Steel and enjoyed spending his later years working at Tannenhauf Golf Club. His hobbies included woodworking in his shed, playing golf, bowling and spending time with his family.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Weaver) Fawver; son, Gary (Mimi) Fawver; daughter, Cheryl (Kenny) Hall; brother, David Fawver; sister, Arola (Dean) Spangler; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.
Joe's family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at the funeral home with interment to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019