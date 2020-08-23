1/1
Joseph V. Drotovick
Joseph V. Drotovick

Age 96, of Canton died Thursday following a brief illness. A life resident of Canton he was a graduate of the former St. John's High School in Canton, Mount Union College, and Akron University. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving in WW II where he received two Purple Hearts. He was a teacher and basketball coach for many years, working at Dover St. Joseph High School, Central Catholic and retiring from Glen Oak High School. Joe was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he served as a church usher, St. Peter's Holy Name Society/Men's Club and a former member of St. Peter's Parish Council.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph J. Drotovick of Canton, Daniel Drotovick of Lexington, Ky.; brother, Paul (JoAnne) Drotovick of Dover; sister, Barbara Fraley of Fla.; grandchildren, Brooke (Timothy), Bethany, Reagan, McKinley, Walker, Dan J.r, Joell (Paul), Robert (Keena) and great-grandchildren, Eion, Emma, Robert, Kayleigh, Isabella, Alex, Paige, Lainnie, Ellie and Paul. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Drotovick who died in 2013; daughter, Ann Hutcheson who died in 2008 and granddaughter, Shannon Drotovick.

Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com"

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
