Joseph V. Drotovick
Age 96, of Canton died Thursday following a brief illness. A life resident of Canton he was a graduate of the former St. John's High School in Canton, Mount Union College, and Akron University. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving in WW II where he received two Purple Hearts. He was a teacher and basketball coach for many years, working at Dover St. Joseph High School, Central Catholic and retiring from Glen Oak High School. Joe was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he served as a church usher, St. Peter's Holy Name Society/Men's Club and a former member of St. Peter's Parish Council.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph J. Drotovick of Canton, Daniel Drotovick of Lexington, Ky.; brother, Paul (JoAnne) Drotovick of Dover; sister, Barbara Fraley of Fla.; grandchildren, Brooke (Timothy), Bethany, Reagan, McKinley, Walker, Dan J.r, Joell (Paul), Robert (Keena) and great-grandchildren, Eion, Emma, Robert, Kayleigh, Isabella, Alex, Paige, Lainnie, Ellie and Paul. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Drotovick who died in 2013; daughter, Ann Hutcheson who died in 2008 and granddaughter, Shannon Drotovick.
Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
