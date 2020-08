Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family





Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church. There will be no calling hours.



www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com



(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Joseph V. DrotovickMass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church. There will be no calling hours.(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store