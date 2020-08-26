1/1
Joseph V. Marmon
1942 - 2020
Joseph V. Marmon

78 of Massillon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Joe was born on July 9, 1942 in Canton, the son of the late Pasquale and Angeline R. (Martin) Marmon. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1960 graduate of Timken High School. Joe worked for Danner Press as a journeyman printer and retired after 42 years of service. He was a self - taught artist, woodworker, painter, carpenter, and craftsman. He also loved camping with his buddies, bowling, golfing and fishing. What he looked forward to most of all was his annual family beach vacation and singing "Free" with everyone. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Marmon and his sister, Rose Langbein.

He is survived by his wife, Helen M. (Dovidio) Marmon whom he shared 58 years of marriage; his children, Joseph (Sherry) Marmon, Tony (Toni) Marmon, and Lisa Marmon; grandchildren, Nichole (Daniel) Kessler, Anthony (Adrienne) Marmon, Ashley (Nikki) Marmon, and Joey (Angela) Marmon; great-grandchildren, Madison, Emmerson, Lily and Eva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko will be Officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. before the service. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
