Joseph V. Marmon
Joseph V.

Marmon

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko will be Officiating. For those unable to attend the service please go to www.paquelet. com and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. before the service. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
