GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
JOSEPH ELLIOTT
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
Minerva, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
Minerva, OH
JOSEPH W. ELLIOTT


1930 - 2019
Joseph W. Elliott

Age 88, of Minerva, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born November 9, 1930 in Pekin to Arthur and Lillian (Keister) Elliott. He was a Pattern Maker having worked for Snyder Manufacturing in Dover and retired from Zimmer in Dover. He is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1948. He was an avid carpenter and woodworker and loved spending time in his workshop. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette (Davison)

Elliott who died in 2012; two sisters, Dona Morgan, Dorothy Godagidis; and a brother, Arthur Elliott.

He is survived by a daughter, Shari (Jeff) McCloskey of Minerva; son, Steve (Kelly) Elliott of Dover; three grandchildren: Drew (Ashley) Elliott, Courtney (Patrick) Burch, Lily McCloskey; four great grandchildren: Gavin and Greyson Elliott, and Brantley and Brayli Burch.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
