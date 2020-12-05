1/1
Joseph W. Everett
1942 - 2020
Joseph W. Everett

78, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, following complications due to COVID 19. Joe was born on September 11, 1942, in Massillon, the son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Kramer) Everett. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1960 graduate of Washington High School. Joe was in the United States Army/Air National Guard. He was a great mechanic and worked at Rohr's Auto for over 50 years. He retired from the Timken Company after 30 years of service as a machinist. Joe was everyone's handyman. He will be remembered as being selfless, kind, having a great sense of humor, and was a role model for all. His greatest joy was attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved spending time at the beach. He spent many family vacations at Myrtle Beach, Clearwater Beach, and Tarpon Springs. Joe was a member of F.O.E. #190 and St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara McNamara; brothers, Robert, and Lawrence Everett; and his infant brother, Richard Everett. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Haines) Everett whom he shared 53 years of marriage; daughters, Jennifer (Heath) Manson, Carrie Everett, and Rebecca Everett; grandchildren, Brandon and Malek Jackson, Heath and Hunter Manson, and Isabelle Barker; brother, Mike (Ellen) Everett; sister-in-law, Eva Everett; and his four-legged best friend, Brutus.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Joe at a later date. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Paquelet Funeral Homes
