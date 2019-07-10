Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wayne Lab


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Wayne Lab Obituary
Joseph Wayne Lab

Age 81 of Canton, passed away July 4, 2019 at Canton Christian Home following an extended illness. He was born on June 10, 1938 in Canton to the late Clarence A. and Hester (McDonald) Lab. Joseph was a 1956 Graduate of Central Catholic High School. He retired as an administrator at Canton City Schools. Joseph was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Canton. He enjoyed traveling and watching his alma mater, Villanova, play basketball. But mostly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, James D. Lab. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Frances (J Britton) Morrow of Canton; and a sister, Gretchen Schwerzler; brothers, Thomas Lab and Samel (Hilda) Lab; and four grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Joseph's life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL, as celebrant. Inurnment will take place following the mass at Calvary Cemetery. The funeral procession will form at the church. There will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now