Joseph Wayne Lab
Age 81 of Canton, passed away July 4, 2019 at Canton Christian Home following an extended illness. He was born on June 10, 1938 in Canton to the late Clarence A. and Hester (McDonald) Lab. Joseph was a 1956 Graduate of Central Catholic High School. He retired as an administrator at Canton City Schools. Joseph was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Canton. He enjoyed traveling and watching his alma mater, Villanova, play basketball. But mostly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, James D. Lab. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Frances (J Britton) Morrow of Canton; and a sister, Gretchen Schwerzler; brothers, Thomas Lab and Samel (Hilda) Lab; and four grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Joseph's life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL, as celebrant. Inurnment will take place following the mass at Calvary Cemetery. The funeral procession will form at the church. There will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be made to the family at
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019