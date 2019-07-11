Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
627 McKinley Avenue Northwest
Canton, OH
Joseph Wayne Lab


1938 - 2019
Joseph Wayne Lab Obituary
Joseph Wayne

Lab

A Funeral Mass celebrating Joseph's life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL, as celebrant. Inurnment will take place following the mass at Calvary Cemetery. The funeral procession will form at the church. There will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
